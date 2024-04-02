Email subscribers: longer editions may be cut off
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Yesterday's edition had 12 articles. At least one email program cut off the edition after the 9th article. The articles were there but you had to click the gray link at the bottom to have the edition open in a web page.
You missed the article about tickets available for the Third Place Commons Breakfast, a story about our former congressman Jim McDermott, and one about $3 million for a UW research lab upgrade.
I usually don't have time to create 12 articles but occasionally I get started before midnight.
--Diane Hettrick
