Sen. Jesse Salomon and Rep. Lauren Davis town hall Wednesday, April 10 in Mountlake Terrace

Tuesday, April 9, 2024


In-Person Town Hall in Mountlake Terrace at 7:00pm. This is your opportunity to hear post-session updates, ask questions, and share your thoughts on what legislators should focus on during interim.

Good legislation comes when you share your voice with your legislators. We need to know what is working, what isn’t and how we can make your life – and the lives of all Washingtonians – better! 
You’re our eyes and ears in the community, and your thoughts mean so much to all of us. We can’t wait to see you there!

WHO: Sen. Jesse Salomon and Rep. Lauren Davis
WHAT: 32nd Legislative District Town Hall
WHEN: April 10, 2024 @ 7:00pm

If you can’t attend the town hall, you can always reach out to Sen. Salomon via email at Jesse.Salomon@leg.wa.gov or Rep. Davis at Lauren.Davis@leg.wa.gov


