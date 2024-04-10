Ivy kills trees
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
What’s wrong with Ivy?
Originally brought to our area as a ground cover, English Ivy can be highly destructive to trees and overall forest health. It competes for sunlight and nutrients, can choke out young trees entirely, and makes mature trees more susceptible to collapse in storms due to added weight.
Removing English Ivy is a critical step in safeguarding our urban forest for years to come. For more information visit the website of the Washington State Noxious Weed Control Board.
The Lake Forest Park Tree Board organized an Ivy Removal demonstration and work party to commemorate Arbor Day; see this article
The Stewardship Foundation will be there to support the event. We run volunteer work parties in our local parks for habitat restoration, including invasive removal and replanting with native species.
If you need some help getting started on your own property, we can help you learn how to remove ivy and other invasives. Contact us at info@lfpsf.org, and we will schedule an hour to work with you.
