Update: Poisonous Hemlock Removal postponed due to weather conditions

Flowers of the poison hemlock

Wearing gloves will protect you

Photo courtesy King County Due to weather conditions, the Shoreline’s Grounds Maintenance team was unable to perform chemical treatment for poison-hemlock in March. Due to weather conditions, the Shoreline’s Grounds Maintenance team was unable to perform chemical treatment for poison-hemlock in March.





Under our Integrated Pest Management policy , the use of chemical controls requires there to be no forecast of rainfall in the 48 hours following application.









(conium maculatum) is an acutely toxic weed. All parts of the plant are poisonous and are a hazard to people and animals. When conditions allow, the Grounds Maintenance team will treat in several locations, including the Richmond Beach and Innis Arden neighborhoods and at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park and James Keough Park. Poison-hemlock (conium maculatum) is an acutely toxic weed. All parts of the plant are poisonous and are a hazard to people and animals.





Eating the plant is most dangerous, but it can also be toxic to the skin and respiratory system. Even the dead canes of the plant can remain toxic for up to three years.







We have attempted to control known poison-hemlock locations over the last few years by removing the plants by hand but have failed to completely get rid of them. Due to the danger for people, pets, and wildlife, we need to use chemical controls to stop the spread of this plant.

Leaves of the poison hemlock

Photo courtesy King County

Learn more about how the City treats



Learn more about how the City treats noxious weeds and stinging insects on the City’s website.

Treatment locations:









You can also read the poison hemlock fact sheet produced by the Washington State Noxious Weed Control Board.