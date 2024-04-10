Update: Poisonous Hemlock Removal postponed due to weather conditions
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
|Flowers of the poison hemlock
Wearing gloves will protect you
Photo courtesy King County
Under our Integrated Pest Management policy, the use of chemical controls requires there to be no forecast of rainfall in the 48 hours following application.
When conditions allow, the Grounds Maintenance team will treat in several locations, including the Richmond Beach and Innis Arden neighborhoods and at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park and James Keough Park.
Poison-hemlock (conium maculatum) is an acutely toxic weed. All parts of the plant are poisonous and are a hazard to people and animals.
Eating the plant is most dangerous, but it can also be toxic to the skin and respiratory system. Even the dead canes of the plant can remain toxic for up to three years.
We have attempted to control known poison-hemlock locations over the last few years by removing the plants by hand but have failed to completely get rid of them.
Due to the danger for people, pets, and wildlife, we need to use chemical controls to stop the spread of this plant.
|Leaves of the poison hemlock
Photo courtesy King County
Learn more about how the City treats noxious weeds and stinging insects on the City’s website.
Treatment locations:
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Park – several locations
- James Keough Park – the southwest part of the park
- Richmond Beach Dr. NW between NW 195th Street and NW 196th Place
- 15th Avenue NW between 14th Avenue NW and NW 175th Street
Visit King County Noxious Weed Control’s webpage on poison-hemlock identification to see photos and get more information.
You can also read the poison hemlock fact sheet produced by the Washington State Noxious Weed Control Board.
What to do if you find poison-hemlock
If you see poison-hemlock on City property, please use the Report a Noxious Weed form to report it to King County Noxious Weed Control.
If you see poison-hemlock on your own property and you would like help creating a weed management plan, email noxious.weeds@kingcounty.gov or call 206-477-9333.
If you plan to remove it yourself, always wear gloves and long sleeves. Take frequent breaks when working on removal. Dig or pull it up and discard in the trash (not in your green compost bin).
