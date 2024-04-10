Jobs: WSDOT Surplus Land Disposal Specialist (PAS4)





This position operates with autonomy, coordinating with various stakeholders throughout the entire disposal process, from initiation to conclusion. Responsibilities include negotiating sales, estimating property values, and resolving complex real estate issues while upholding WSDOT’s mission of providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options.





With a focus on innovation, project investment, and organizational strength, this role contributes to WSDOT’s vision and values while fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$65,635 – $88,210 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Surplus Land Disposal Specialist (Property & Acquisition Specialist 4) to play a vital role in facilitating the disposal of surplus properties and easements in alignment with state and federal laws.