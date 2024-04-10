Jobs: WSDOT ITS Operations Engineer (TE3)

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$79,807 – $107,355 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is on the lookout for an ITS Operations Engineer (Transportation Engineer 3) to lead the charge at the NWR Transportation Management Center (TMC). If you're passionate about keeping traffic flowing smoothly and safely, this role is tailor-made for you.As the E3 supervisor, you'll oversee everything from day-to-day congestion management operations to planning analysis and define innovative operational solutions to design, construct, and implement the cutting-edge of the regions’ Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) program.You'll be at the forefront of innovation, constantly seeking ways to enhance efficiency and optimize regional roadways. This position provides the opportunity to manage a dynamic team and play a pivotal role in training the next generation of transportation experts. Join us in shaping the future of transportation while fostering a culture of inclusivity and respect.