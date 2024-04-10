Jobs: WSDOT Senior Facilities HVAC Specialist (MM4)
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$73,705 - $85,532 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) is currently seeking a highly skilled journey-level individual to fill the role of Maintenance Mechanic 4 (MM4) and join our Facilities Maintenance team in Shoreline.
This senior specialist position will be responsible for installing, maintaining, troubleshooting, repairing, and performing preventive maintenance on a variety of building systems, with an emphasis on HVAC, energy management and environmental control systems. The appointee of this position is expected to consider personal, co-worker, and public safety as first and foremost objective during the planning and performance of all activities in connection with work assignments.
Job description and application
