Jobs: WSDOT Special Projects Engineer (TE3)





The Special Projects Engineer for the Northwest Region Program Delivery team works directly with the NWR Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) and Regional Transportation Planning Organizations (RTPOs) - Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC), and the Skagit, Island and Whatcom counties’ Council of Governments to evaluate and prepare the STIP documents for the NWR Highway Construction Program (HCP) for both short-range (STIP is a 4-year list of projects) and long-range (carry forward, new added projects) planning.









This position proactively plans and coordinates the timely and complete submittal of the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) development documents and amendments to the STIP/TIP as changes occur to the project scope, schedule, and budget. The Special Projects Engineer fulfills requests for project information through various reports to support management and delivery of the NWR HCP.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$76,179 - $102,475 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 3 to serve as the Special Projects Engineer in Shoreline, WA. This position serves as the staff specialist responsible for developing, monitoring, and maintaining the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).