Jobs: WSDOT Design Project Team Lead (TE3)









Job description and application





The Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) mission is to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses. The Design Project Team Lead has high impact to the success of WSDOT's mission. This position is critical in fostering a respectful and healthy work environment focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$76,179 - $102,475 AnnuallyClosing date: 4-14-2024Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 3 to serve as the Design Project Team Leader in Shoreline, WA. The Design Project Team Leader is responsible for delivering the assigned projects within scope, schedule, and budget while developing direct reports to become future leaders at the Department.