WA529 student art contest

Enter the annual WA529 Art Contest through May 1

All K-12 students attending a public or private school in Washington State are eligible to participate.

Entries are accepted online only, through May 1, 2024 .

. Winners will be determined and notified on May 29, 2024 (National 529 Day).

To read the rules, enter, or see a gallery of entries and winning artwork from the Contest’s first two years, visit 529.wa.gov/art-contest.

The 3rd Annual WA529 “What is your Dream Job” Art Contest is open through May 1. Students can enter for a chance to win $529 toward their future education goals in a WA529 GET or DreamAhead account.To enter, students should create a work of original art depicting their future dream career. Entries will be judged based on creativity, unique style, artistic talent, and skill in portraying the student’s “Dream Job”. Two students in each grade level Kindergarten through 12th grade will be selected to win.GET opened in 1998, and for 25 years has helped families cover more than $1.4 billion in educational costs. More than 65,000 students have used their GET accounts to further their education in all 50 states and around the globe.