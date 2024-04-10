Shoreline Chamber to meet at Town & Country Market for coffee & pastries on April 23, 2024



Join the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce for our Good Morning Shoreline series!



April's event is sponsored and hosted by Town & Country Market, located at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133 on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 7:30am PDT



Please arrive a few minutes early to embark on your adventure through the secret “back rooms” of the market! Look for the Chamber Event sign at the main entrance. You’ll be greeted there and shown the way to the Shoreline Room, where coffee and pastries will be provided.



Be sure to register so we can plan appropriately.



Agenda:



7:30-8:10 AM Announcements and Networking. Be prepared to speak for about a minute about your business and how we can help.

8:10-8:30 AM Featured Member Presentation, as available.

Please note: There are stairs to climb on the way to the conference room, so please reach out ahead of time if you'll need accommodations. If you don’t see someone from our group when you arrive, ask any T&C employee to direct you to the Shoreline Room.While you’re there, consider making a suggested donation of $5 at the event to support the Chamber.