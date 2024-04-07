Seattle Wind Symphony returns to Shorewood PAC for 'out of this world' concert May 11, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024


Seattle Wind Symphony is returning to Shorewood Performing Arts Center (PAC) 17300 Fremont Ave. Shoreline WA 98133 for their final regular concert of the season - May 11, 2024 at 7:30pm. 

The program features music inspired by space and other worlds - featuring the world premiere of a new work by Dr. Daniel Barry called "Beneath the Heavens," as well as "The Planets" by Gustav Holst (all 7 movements - a rare occurrence!). 


Posted by DKH at 2:25 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  