Seattle Wind Symphony returns to Shorewood PAC for 'out of this world' concert May 11, 2024
Sunday, April 7, 2024
Seattle Wind Symphony is returning to Shorewood Performing Arts Center (PAC) 17300 Fremont Ave. Shoreline WA 98133 for their final regular concert of the season - May 11, 2024 at 7:30pm.
The program features music inspired by space and other worlds - featuring the world premiere of a new work by Dr. Daniel Barry called "Beneath the Heavens," as well as "The Planets" by Gustav Holst (all 7 movements - a rare occurrence!).
