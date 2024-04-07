King County Housing Authority preserves 54 units of affordable rental housing in Shoreline

Henry House is now a KCHA property

Purchase of Henry House in Richmond Beach supports long-term housing stability Purchase of Henry House in Richmond Beach supports long-term housing stability





Bus stops on NW Richmond Beach Road, directly in front of Henry House, serve Route 302 and 348, which provide access throughout Shoreline and to Seattle.









“We are pleased to support the Shoreline community by preserving the affordable housing at Henry House and supporting current residents,” said KCHA Executive Director Robin Walls. Henry House is in Shoreline School District and is within a 1.5-mile radius of several good schools and is within walking distance to numerous parks including Hillside Park, Innis Arden Reserve, Richmond Beach Saltwater Park and Shoreview Park.

“KCHA is dedicated to preserving and expanding the region’s supply of affordable housing. We are pleased to support the Shoreline community in working towards that goal, and we know how important it is to support current residents with continued federal subsidy. We are doubling down on programs we know are working to help residents stay in their neighborhoods.”

KCHA, a mission-driven organization established under state law, assists more than 23,000 households on a daily basis. KCHA, a mission-driven organization established under state law, assists more than 23,000 households on a daily basis.





The Authority, whose service area includes all of King County outside of the cities of Seattle and Renton, administers rental housing assistance, develops and manages affordable housing, provides support services to low-income residents, and works closely with community stakeholders to address local priorities such as ending homelessness, improving educational outcomes for the region’s low-income youth, and assuring that disabled and elderly households can live with dignity.





