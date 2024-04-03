Online workshop, Healing the Effects of Racism, on April 6, 2024





This experiential workshop is premised on the idea that structural and institutional racism is a source of trauma for all members of society. Using the healing modality of IFS (Internal Family Systems), the workshop provides an intentional, courageous, and compassionate space for healing the trauma of racism.





All elements of the workshop—an overview of IFS, a guided reflection, and an opportunity to process in small groups—are designed to help participants identify and work with emotions and reactions that come up for them whether they are the subject of racism or are unwitting/unintentional participants in the perpetuation of White supremacy culture personally and professionally. For more information, see registration





The workshop is non-religious but hosted by The Practicing Church and is open to all! The event is priced for all to attend with a 50% discount for all BIPOC. No one will be turned away because of finances. If you have any questions, email info@thepracticingchurch.org

This course is a starting point for the internal healing that needs to happen for there to be a more equitable and trauma-informed society.