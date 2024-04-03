Free Styrofoam and Plastic Bag/Film recycling April 20, 2024 at LFP City Hall

Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Recycle plastic before it turns 
into a monster. 
Photo courtesy Ronald Bog Blog
On Saturday, April 20, 2024 there will be a free drop-off recycling event in the LFP City Hall parking lot, 10:00am - 2:00pm, with Albertsons!

Bring: 
  • Plastic Bags,
  • Plastic Film, 
  • Styrofoam (expanded polystyrene). 
  • Look for the #6 or EPS symbol. 
  • Clean and dry material only, free of tape.
City Hall is located in the northeast corner of Town Center, 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.


Posted by DKH at 2:03 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  