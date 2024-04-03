Free Styrofoam and Plastic Bag/Film recycling April 20, 2024 at LFP City Hall
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
|Recycle plastic before it turns
into a monster.
Photo courtesy Ronald Bog Blog
Bring:
- Plastic Bags,
- Plastic Film,
- Styrofoam (expanded polystyrene).
- Look for the #6 or EPS symbol.
- Clean and dry material only, free of tape.
City Hall is located in the northeast corner of Town Center, 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.
