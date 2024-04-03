April is Sexual Assault Awareness month

Mayor Roberts presents proclamation of Sexual Assault Awareness Month

to KCSARC Executive Krug

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

On behalf of the Shoreline City Council, Mayor Chris Roberts has declared the month of April as On behalf of the Shoreline City Council, Mayor Chris Roberts has declared the month of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Shoreline. In observing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, we recognize the serious and widespread problem of sexual assault and the importance of support and advocacy in the aftermath of trauma.





This form of violence is a serious public health problem, both physically and psychologically. Individual and community impacts of sexual violence are rooted in and compounded by racism, sexism, heterosexism, and other forms of oppression, and Black, Indigenous and other people of color, people living in poverty, LGBTQ+ people, elders, people with disabilities, and other people targeted by oppression are disproportionately affected by sexual violence in significant ways.



It is critical to have a coordinated response and system of care in place to address the consequences of sexual assault. Community education is a vital component of eliminating sexual violence. Anyone can be a leader in preventing and ending sexual violence, and as employers, educators, parents, and friends, we all have an obligation to uphold the basic principle that every individual should be free from violence and fear.









Kate Krug, the Chief Executive Officer of the The City encourages everyone to join advocates and communities throughout King County in taking action to prevent sexual violence by standing with survivors.Kate Krug, the Chief Executive Officer of the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center (KCSARC), accepted the Proclamation presented by Mayor Roberts.





KCSARC is the City’s local sexual assault service provider and its purpose is to alleviate, as much as possible, the trauma of sexual assault for victims and their families. Their mission is to give voice to victims, their families, and the community; create change in beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors about violence; and instill courage for people to speak out about sexual assault.









In Washington State, 45% of women and 22% of men report having experienced sexual violence in their lifetime. Only an estimated 28% of rape and sexual assaults are reported to law enforcement officials, making them the most under-reported crimes in the United States.