Photo by Barbara Twaddell

Photo by Barbara Twaddell



Gusty winds of 25-30mph pushed the clouds in over the area and brought rain that was the tail end of a violent system that centered over Everett.





It was warm in the afternoon with temperatures up to 65 degrees, which then plummeted to the low 40s in the late afternoon.





All weather in a day.





--Diane Hettrick, in consultation with WeatherWatcher Carl Dinse