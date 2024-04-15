One flower might be pretty, together they are amazing

Monday, April 15, 2024

Recycled glass art at Echo Lake Elementary

Spring is here and flowers are blooming including the new art installation at Echo Lake Elementary at  19345 Wallingford Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.

This year's PTA Family Art Night used recycled bottles and materials to create this colorful new piece to decorate the fence off of 193rd that surrounds the Native Plant Garden. 

Fence near 193rd

The kids (and parents) had fun painting the outside of bottles that were later heated which created the curled petal effect. It’s always a joy to watch families and friends be creative side by side and then ohhhh and ahh over other people’s work. 

The collaborative nature helps bring the school community together and shows how while one flower might be pretty, together they are amazing.

--Story and photos by Kaija Dalan


Posted by DKH at 3:23 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  