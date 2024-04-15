



This year's PTA Family Art Night used recycled bottles and materials to create this colorful new piece to decorate the fence off of 193rd that surrounds the Native Plant Garden.





Fence near 193rd

The kids (and parents) had fun painting the outside of bottles that were later heated which created the curled petal effect. It's always a joy to watch families and friends be creative side by side and then ohhhh and ahh over other people's work.





The collaborative nature helps bring the school community together and shows how while one flower might be pretty, together they are amazing.