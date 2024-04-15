Looking Back: The Linden apartment fire of 2021

I know that I had the opportunity to thank many of the Officers personally at your incident debriefing on the 20th, but I felt compelled to follow that up with a letter of commendation. I listened to the incident and have discussed the call with a few different Officers that were at the fire.





It seems very clear to me that not only did the Officers go above and beyond in their duties, but that they saved lives that night. And at risk to their own lives with four of them needing to go to the hospital. The residents in the complex were very blessed that the Officers were there on a separate incident when this fire broke out otherwise this fire could have been tragic.





I do not want to minimize the damage that was done by the fire, but over the years I have seen incidents that would have resulted in far worse outcomes if it wasn’t for the actions of a few. This is one of them. Please pass along my sincere thanks to the Officers, and their Commanders for their heroic actions.