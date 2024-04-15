Travels with Charlie: Full “Dude” mode along the Sound today

Charlie, looking his best

He’s figured out who to flirt with.



They’d say: Oh..You’re so handsome. What kinda dog are you?





I answer a Cocker-Doodle-Doo.





He gives a few loving hand licks, a smile and looks to the next person he can greet and as if to say “Hello, what a day!”



Onward.





Cheers,

Gordon Snyder







