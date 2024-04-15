Travels with Charlie: Full “Dude” mode along the Sound today

Monday, April 15, 2024

Charlie, looking his best
Taking advantage of a beautiful day while gathering parts for a project. We were at Home Depot so after headed to the Sound for a stroll.

Charlie was in Full “Dude” mode along the Sound today. He greeted some dogs and flirted with serval ladies…

He’s figured out who to flirt with.

They’d say: Oh..You’re so handsome. What kinda dog are you?

I answer a Cocker-Doodle-Doo.

He gives a few loving hand licks, a smile and looks to the next person he can greet and as if to say “Hello, what a day!”

Onward.

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


