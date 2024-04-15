Travels with Charlie: Full “Dude” mode along the Sound today
Monday, April 15, 2024
|Charlie, looking his best
Charlie was in Full “Dude” mode along the Sound today. He greeted some dogs and flirted with serval ladies…
He’s figured out who to flirt with.
They’d say: Oh..You’re so handsome. What kinda dog are you?
I answer a Cocker-Doodle-Doo.
He gives a few loving hand licks, a smile and looks to the next person he can greet and as if to say “Hello, what a day!”
Onward.
Cheers,
Gordon Snyder
