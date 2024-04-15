Shoreline, WA to mark Education and Sharing Day, calling for renewed focus on moral and ethical education

Mayor Chris Roberts has proclaimed April 19, 2024, to be “Education and Sharing Day, Shoreline, WA”. With a growing mental health crisis and crisis of purpose among young people, Education and Sharing Day seeks to highlight the critical need for moral and ethical education.









In his correspondence with President Carter, the Rebbe laid out his vision of Education and Sharing Day as a time to focus on “Education in a broader and deeper sense — not merely as a process of imparting knowledge and training for a "better living," but for a "better life," with due emphasis on character building, and moral & ethical values.”



Each president since Carter, as well as numerous local legislatures, governors and mayors nationwide, annually recognize and proclaim Education and Sharing Day.



In President Biden’s 2022 proclamation, he expressed the impact such an education has on broader society. “The Rebbe’s work reminds us, in the words of the Prophet Amos, to “hate evil, love good, and establish justice in the gate.” We each share a responsibility to live up to those words — in and out of the classroom — and to plant the seeds of love, kindness, and empathy in the hearts and minds of every child in America.

Everyone is encouraged to observe Education and Sharing Day through setting aside time to reflect on how to enhance the moral and ethical education of our youth and increasing in acts of goodness and kindness.



More information on the life and work of the Rebbe



About Chabad Jewish Center of Shoreline



Chabad offers Jewish education, community and social services for people of all ages, backgrounds, and affiliations based on the Rebbe’s vision. For more information, contact Chabad at





It was championed by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, known as the most influential Rabbi in modern history. Congress passed a joint resolution, and President Carter then signed it into law, designating the day of the Rebbe’s birthday as Education and Sharing Day.In his correspondence with President Carter, the Rebbe laid out his vision of Education and Sharing Day as a time to focus on “Education in a broader and deeper sense — not merely as a process of imparting knowledge and training for a "better living," but for a "better life," with due emphasis on character building, and moral & ethical values.”Each president since Carter, as well as numerous local legislatures, governors and mayors nationwide, annually recognize and proclaim Education and Sharing Day.Everyone is encouraged to observe Education and Sharing Day through setting aside time to reflect on how to enhance the moral and ethical education of our youth and increasing in acts of goodness and kindness.More information on the life and work of the Rebbe here About Chabad Jewish Center of ShorelineChabad offers Jewish education, community and social services for people of all ages, backgrounds, and affiliations based on the Rebbe’s vision. For more information, contact Chabad at office@shorelinejewishcenter.org or visit online at www.ShorelineJewishCenter.org

Education and Sharing Day is a day of national commemoration that has been designated by every president beginning with Jimmy Carter in 1978, to promote and emphasize the importance of moral and ethical education.