185th closed with little notice; Metro bus 348 rerouted without notice

A map from an emailed notice from Sound Transit shows a detour for drivers.

By Oliver Moffat By Oliver Moffat





Sound Transit has closed 185th St between 5th and 8th Ave for two weeks but provided little notice causing frustration from residents.





Metro’s 348 has been re-routed to bypass the closure without notifying riders.



On Saturday morning, a small, inconspicuous notice appeared buried in the back pages of The Seattle Times.



Sound Transit closed 185th between 5th and 8th Ave. Again.



Which day exactly the closure would occur was not specified: “as early as Monday, April 15, but no sooner than 3 days after this posting,” the notice said.



Residents on social media expressed frustration and confusion as to whether the closure would be for 24-hours or for two weeks.



185th will be closed for two weeks.



Neighbors on social media wondered which 5th Ave Sound Transit was talking about given that 5th runs on the east-side of I5 south of 185th and continues on the westside to the north.



5th Ave remains open on both sides of I5 heading both north and south.



Pedestrians and bicyclists will be able to get through the construction area.



Metro’s 348 bus is running on an unannounced detour and riders had no notice.



On Sunday afternoon, two bus drivers making the run across town from North City to Richmond Beach were unaware of the impending detour. And riders aboard the 348 expressed a mixture of frustration and resignation.





A map from Metro’s trip planner website shows incorrect route information (blue) with actual route (green) and road closure (red)

On Monday morning, an email from Sound Transit was sent to subscribers that said, “some bus routes may be affected. Please check the



By Monday night, there was still no service alert on Metro’s 348 page and Metro’s trip planner website was showing the 348 bus running along the closed section of 185th as usual.



A 348 Metro driver making the cross-town town run on Monday night was unfazed and simply cut over 180th and went up 5th Ave to bypass the closure.



Emails with questions sent to the city of Shoreline, Sound Transit, and Metro transit were not answered on the weekend.



Mid-day Monday, a response from the City Manager's office sent to the Editor said this:



"This is a Lynnwood Link Extension construction closure by Sound Transit. They updated their website today with information about the work that will be completed at https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/WASOUND/bulletins/395e33b.



"The closure notice states that the end date will be April 29 which is an error. It must be reopened by April 28.



"The project coordinator listed on the classified ad is the best contact for this work: Jaybee Ragudo, c-jaybee.ragudo@soundtransit.org or 206-701-1469."

The project coordinator has not responded. However, a reader who lives two blocks from the worksite sent a copy of a flyer that was left at her door.



The first sentence reads:

As early as Monday April 15, Sound Transit will be doing work that requires a full 24-hour road closure of NE 185th St from 5th Ave NE to 8th Ave NE as part of the implementation of the new NE 185th St road alignment.

It is not until the next to last sentence that it says "When: Monday, April 15 through Monday, April 29" On Monday morning, an email from Sound Transit was sent to subscribers that said, “some bus routes may be affected. Please check the King County Metro website for details.”By Monday night, there was still no service alert on Metro’s 348 page and Metro’s trip planner website was showing the 348 bus running along the closed section of 185th as usual.Emails with questions sent to the city of Shoreline, Sound Transit, and Metro transit were not answered on the weekend.Mid-day Monday, a response from the City Manager's office sent to the Editor said this:The project coordinator has not responded. However, a reader who lives two blocks from the worksite sent a copy of a flyer that was left at her door.The first sentence reads:It is not until the next to last sentence that it says "When: Monday, April 15 through Monday, April 29"





Another reader reported attending an information session where they were informed there would be a two-week closure at some time in the future.





