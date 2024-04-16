Echo Lake History Walk & Talk Saturday and Sunday

Echo Lake Park and Interurban Trail

The neighborhood walks have become so popular that the Echo Lake History Walk is scheduled on both Saturday April 20, 2024 AND Sunday April 21, 2024.





Saturday is at 10am and Sunday is at 1pm. They will be the same route and presentation.



A full list of walks here



Echo Lake History Walk & Talk



Learn some Shoreline history as we walk completely around Echo Lake. There will be longer stops than usual to hear about history and look at old photographs and maps.





Afterwards there will be an optional extension to walk on the old Trunk Road route for those who want a longer walk. We may walk all the way to the Crista to see the old 1914 Tudor-style administration building.



Come 15 minutes early if you would like to tour the Native Plant Garden. It was planted by fourth grade students in 2009 - 2011 and is maintained by student volunteers.



Walk is approximately: 1.5 miles/1.5 hour. Optional extensions are 1.5 miles or 2.5 miles more.

Walk Rating: Easy (History Walk) Moderate (Extended Walk)

Meet at: Echo Lake Elementary School, 19345 Wallingford Ave N.

Park on 195th Street, near the Echo Lake School Native Plant Garden.

Walk Leader: Donna





