Interurban Trail to Echo Lake - Family & Stroller Walk Friday April 19, 2024

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Visit Barbara Jeanne the Turtle at Echo Lake Park
Friday, April 19, 2024, 10:00am
Interurban Trail to Echo Lake - Family & Stroller Walk

Meet at Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool and enjoy a family friendly 3 mile round trip walk along the Interurban Trail up to Echo Lake Park. 

We’ll stop for some playtime on the new playground before heading back to the Preschool. 

This walk is accessible for strollers and wheelchairs. All ages welcome.


Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.



