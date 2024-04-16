Interurban Trail to Echo Lake - Family & Stroller Walk Friday April 19, 2024

Visit Barbara Jeanne the Turtle at Echo Lake Park Friday, April 19, 2024, 10:00am Friday, April 19, 2024, 10:00am

Meet at Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool and enjoy a family friendly 3 mile round trip walk along the Interurban Trail up to Echo Lake Park.





We’ll stop for some playtime on the new playground before heading back to the Preschool.





This walk is accessible for strollers and wheelchairs. All ages welcome.





Walk is: 3 miles / 1.5 hours

Walk Rating: Easy (accessible)

Meet at: Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool, 17839 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Park at Ronald United Methodist Church

Walk Leader: Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool

Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.



Interurban Trail to Echo Lake - Family & Stroller Walk