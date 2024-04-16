Hamlin Park Cardio Walk Wednesday April 17, 2024
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Hamlin Park trail
Photo by Janet Way
Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 10:00am - Hamlin Park Cardio Walk
Ready to step up the pace and get a good workout? Enjoy some Cardio exercise outside with friends and nature. We will meet at 10am between the Hamlin picnic shelter and bathrooms for moderate paced laps through the NE section of Hamlin Park which includes hills and stairs.
Wear sneakers with good traction and get ready to sweat!
- Walk is approximately: 1-2 miles / 45 min.
- Walk Rating: Difficult (faster pace with some steep hills and uneven ground)
- Meet at: Hamlin Park, 16006 15th Ave NE, Shoreline (2nd parking lot on left, meet near picnic shelter) "Hamlin Park Road"
- Leader: Beth
