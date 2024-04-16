Hamlin Park Cardio Walk Wednesday April 17, 2024

Hamlin Park trail

Photo by Janet Way

Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 10:00am - Hamlin Park Cardio Walk





Ready to step up the pace and get a good workout? Enjoy some Cardio exercise outside with friends and nature. We will meet at 10am between the Hamlin picnic shelter and bathrooms for moderate paced laps through the NE section of Hamlin Park which includes hills and stairs.





Wear sneakers with good traction and get ready to sweat!





Walk is approximately: 1-2 miles / 45 min.

Walk Rating: Difficult (faster pace with some steep hills and uneven ground)

Meet at: Hamlin Park, 16006 15th Ave NE, Shoreline (2nd parking lot on left, meet near picnic shelter) "Hamlin Park Road"

Leader: Beth Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.



A full list of walks here Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.







