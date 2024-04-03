Musical Play Dream # 9 at Shoreline Community College Theatre this weekend April 5-7, 2024
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
"Dream # 9" is produced by Ayesha and Vik Patnaik, and written and directed by Vik. Ayesha is an adjunct faculty member in the Communication Arts Dept. at Shoreline Community College, while Vik is an independent consultant in clean energy technologies and international management.
- Friday, April 5, 7pm
- Saturday, April 6, 7pm
- Sunday, April 7, 3pm
at the Shoreline Community College Theatre, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
Doors open 45 minutes before Curtain on each day. Free parking.
Tickets: $15 ($10 student); purchase through Brown Paper Tickets
Doors open 45 minutes before Curtain on each day. Free parking.
Tickets: $15 ($10 student); purchase through Brown Paper Tickets
0 comments:
Post a Comment