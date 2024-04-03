Terri Mestas joins Sound Transit as Deputy CEO for Megaproject Delivery

Sound Transit announced that Terri Mestas has been appointed as deputy CEO for megaproject delivery, a new position created to lead the development of the agency’s concurrent projects quickly and effectively and bring forth ways to accelerate project timelines and reduce capital expenditures.

Mestas will start in her new position on April 29.“With the opening of the Lynnwood Link Extension just months away, we are even more focused on extending light rail to Everett,” said Sound Transit Vice Chair and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers.Mestas is a seasoned professional with more than 30 years of experience leading large, complex infrastructure programs for space exploration, military installations, national and international antiterrorism physical security, and innovative project delivery for the aviation industry.

“I’m excited to be joining Sound Transit at this critical juncture in its transformative capital program,” said Mestas. “The hard work and dedication of the talented staff have been essential to the program’s success to date, and I look forward to working with them in taking the program to the next level in achieving the goals that voters have entrusted to us.”





She also held the position of senior director for capital projects, modernization, planning, design and construction at The California Institute of Technology, where she oversaw the development of one-of-a-kind research facilities.





Mestas earned a Bachelor of Architecture from Catholic University of America’s School of Architecture and Planning.



Sound Transit builds and operates regional transit services for growing urban areas of Washington’s Pierce, King, and Snohomish counties. The region is home to more than 50 cities and more than 40 percent of the state’s residents, who have authorized the most ambitious transit expansions in the nation. Next month, Sound Transit will open light rail extensions to Lynnwood and from South Bellevue to Redmond Technology Center.









Most recently, she was the Chief Development Officer for the Los Angeles World Airports’ (LAWA) $30 billion capital improvement program, the largest aviation capital improvement program in the nation.Prior to her executive leadership role at LAWA, Mestas held several positions for AECOM supporting public and private organizations. Mestas led the capital improvement program at NASA’s Ames Research Center, which includes Moffett Federal Airfield, a joint civilian-military airport.