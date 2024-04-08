Missoula Children’s Theatre Summer Camp will be in Edmonds July 29-Aug 3, 2024 - register on April 17 at noon
Monday, April 8, 2024
Online registrations will open on a first come/first served basis on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 12:00pm
2024 Registration Price: $140 per student (+optional add-ons)
Students entering 1st grade (in Sept. 2024) through 12th grade are eligible to participate
Rehearsals will be held at the Wade James Theatre in Edmonds
The time is simply long ago and the place is the magical, mythical Sherwood Forest. Our hero, Robin Hood, and his Merry Band of colorful characters seek the help of the Foresters, manage to waylay the Aristocrats and set out to rescue Maid Marion and Marion’s Maid.
Prince John tries to stay calm as his Sheriff, guards and horsemen botch Robin’s arrest thanks to the aromatic Skunks. Wacky humor and an original score add to this fresh new look at a legendary outlaw in a legendary time.
Click Here for MCT Camp Info!
