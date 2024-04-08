LFP residents: Take the community survey for the Comprehensive Plan periodic update

The City of Lake Forest Park’s decennial Comprehensive Plan periodic update is under way.





The active update effort is required by state law to address recent legislative changes, new King County Countywide Planning Policies (CPPs), and the Puget Sound Regional Council's (PSRC) VISION 2050





Collectively, there are new requirements and policies that change the ways we plan for housing, address the needs of vulnerable residents, and incorporate climate planning.





As a member of the Lake Forest Park community, we value your insight and ideas about the city. The city is conducting a community survey and your responses to the short series of questions will help guide planning efforts.



