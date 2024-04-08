LFP residents: Take the community survey for the Comprehensive Plan periodic update
Monday, April 8, 2024
The active update effort is required by state law to address recent legislative changes, new King County Countywide Planning Policies (CPPs), and the Puget Sound Regional Council's (PSRC) VISION 2050.
Collectively, there are new requirements and policies that change the ways we plan for housing, address the needs of vulnerable residents, and incorporate climate planning.
As a member of the Lake Forest Park community, we value your insight and ideas about the city. The city is conducting a community survey and your responses to the short series of questions will help guide planning efforts.
Please participate in this survey and indicate what does or does not reflect your impressions of Lake Forest Park and your hopes for the city's future.
Click here to take the survey until April 17.
Sign up here to receive Comprehensive Plan Updates by email or text.
Here is the link to view Planning Commission agendas.
