Celebrate Earth Day all month long in Lake Forest Park
Monday, April 8, 2024
Saturday, April 13, 10-12
Third Place Commons stage
Meet with the state legislators from the 1st District
A panel discussion on the climate initiatives and the upcoming challenges with Q&A to follow.
Saturday, April 20 10m am-3pm
Drop off batteries at Lower Level of the Town Center
17171 Bothell Way NE
Saturday April 20, 10 am to noon
Drop off Styrofoam and plastic bags
at Lake Forest Park City Hall
17425 Ballinger Way NE
Saturday April 20, 9am-2pm
Meet at Whispering Willow Park.
Teams will go out to community parks. Pick up trash, pull invasives
For more Info: Contact organizer, Brian Saunders or the Stewardship Foundation at info@lfpsf.org
Wednesday. April 24, 5:30-7pm
Meet near the stage at Third Place Commons
Everyone welcome.
This month the group is reading section 1 of At Home on an Unruly Planet by Madeline Ostrander. The book is available at Third Place Books in the book club section.
Twenty percent off if you mention the book club.
Lake Forest Park Tree Board Ivy Out
Saturday April 27, 9-noon
Learn how to remove ivy and then join the removal party. Celebrate Arbor Day by helping trees. For more information click here.
