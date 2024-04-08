Driftwood Theatre's The Savannah Sipping Society opens May 3, 2024

Monday, April 8, 2024

The Savannah Sipping Society
By Jones Hope Wooten
Directed by Joe Goins

Rehearsals are underway and the set is being built for EDP's upcoming comedy, The Savannah Sipping Society!

Please join the Driftwood Players May 3-19 at the Wade James Theatre 950 Main Street, Edmonds WA

In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. 

Over the course of six months, filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment, these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment—and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends.

Note that some dates are already close to sold out, so don't wait to book your tickets!

May 3 - 19, 2024
  • Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, 
  • Sundays at 2pm*
  • *Saturday matinee performances have been added on 5/11 and 5/18
TICKETS: 
PURCHASE TICKETS!


