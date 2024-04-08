Driftwood Theatre's The Savannah Sipping Society opens May 3, 2024

Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm,

Sundays at 2pm*

*Saturday matinee performances have been added on 5/11 and 5/18

Over the course of six months, filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment, these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment—and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends.Note that some dates are already close to sold out, so don't wait to book your tickets!May 3 - 19, 2024TICKETS: