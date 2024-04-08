Poem: Seeds for Thought
Monday, April 8, 2024
Seeds for Thought
Here is a seed. Inside is a tree,
A melon, or flowers perhaps waiting,
Waiting to stretch up to the sky,
And down into soil.
How does it manage these mystery maneuvers?
What kind of language spoken
That we can see but not hear,
The message of a recipe
Unbroken year to year?
Somehow it is programmed to come forth.
How did this get set in motion?
And not only to grow,
But reproduce the notion.
Who told it and gave it the power
As if it could think,
Awaken and follow a blueprint when tapped
With the right conditions.
How has a seed been given
The power do you suppose
Of listening for its cue?
What do you propose
Is the background
Of this profound miracle?
Vicki K. Westberg, Mar.24, 2024
0 comments:
Post a Comment