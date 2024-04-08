Poem: Seeds for Thought

Monday, April 8, 2024


Seeds for Thought

Here is a seed. Inside is a tree,
A melon, or flowers perhaps waiting,
Waiting to stretch up to the sky,
And down into soil.
How does it manage these mystery maneuvers?
What kind of language spoken
That we can see but not hear,
The message of a recipe
Unbroken year to year?

Somehow it is programmed to come forth.
How did this get set in motion?
And not only to grow,
But reproduce the notion.
Who told it and gave it the power
As if it could think,
Awaken and follow a blueprint when tapped
With the right conditions.

How has a seed been given
The power do you suppose
Of listening for its cue?
What do you propose
Is the background
Of this profound miracle?

Vicki K. Westberg, Mar.24, 2024


Posted by DKH at 1:30 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  