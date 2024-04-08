Poem: Seeds for Thought

Seeds for Thought





Here is a seed. Inside is a tree,

A melon, or flowers perhaps waiting,

Waiting to stretch up to the sky,

And down into soil.

How does it manage these mystery maneuvers?

What kind of language spoken

That we can see but not hear,

The message of a recipe

Unbroken year to year?





Somehow it is programmed to come forth.

How did this get set in motion?

And not only to grow,

But reproduce the notion.

Who told it and gave it the power

As if it could think,

Awaken and follow a blueprint when tapped

With the right conditions.





How has a seed been given

The power do you suppose

Of listening for its cue?

What do you propose

Is the background

Of this profound miracle?





Vicki K. Westberg, Mar.24, 2024







