King county acupuncturist's license suspended for three years

Adam Gardner, ND, EAMP

Photo from practitioner's website King County - In August 2023 the secretary of health suspended the acupuncturist and eastern medicine practitioner license of Adam Lee Gardner (AC60756013) for at least three years.





In February 2020, Gardner touched a patient’s genitals, breasts, and pulled the patient’s blanket and underwear down without consent.



In May 2022 he was charged but his credential to practice was active while enforcement was pending.





Now his license has been suspended for three years. Prior to petitioning for reinstatement, Gardner must undergo a complete psycho-sexual evaluation.





Gardner is also licensed as a Naturopath. An online listing shows him with a practice location in Shoreline but his webpage states that he lives and practices in the International District.





His ND license is still active.





