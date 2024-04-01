LFP Water District has openings on its advisory board

The advisory board members representing the district at a public event

Photo courtesy LFPWD

The Lake Forest Park Water District has openings on its Advisory Board (ADCOM) and welcomes applications from residents in the the district.





Our work consists of monthly meetings where we discuss opportunities to engage in educating the public about our Aquifer and the water it provides us without requiring treatment.





The ADCOM participants in local events

Photo courtesy LFPWD

We do events such as the Plant Exchange, STEM Festival, Picnic in the Park, and many other events all decided collaboratively with the Advisory Committee.





To become an ADCOM member is an incredible opportunity to learn about this resource, help to protect it, and bring this knowledge to the people of our city.





We’ve been operating the Advisory Committee (ADCOM) for about 9 years and have made a great deal of progress in learning about our water and aquifer.









To apply, please use the form ADCOM membership does not require any previous experience within public utilities. Residents 16 years or older within the District’s service area / corporate boundary or within the District’s Critical Aquifer Recharge Area (CARA) is all that’s needed. Terms are for one year.To apply, please use the form HERE or found on our website under the “INFO” tab.







Please email the completed application to: Office@lfpwd.org or drop it by the office during business hours.







