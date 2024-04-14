2024 Theatre Scholarships from Edmonds Driftwood Players
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Students applying to the scholarship program will be considered for the following 2024 scholarships:
- one $1,000 Ralph Eaton Technical Scholarship,
- one $1,000 Theatre Arts Scholarship, and
- one $500 AC & Norma Gehrig Memorial Scholarship.
Deadline for 2024 Scholarship Applications: June 2, 2024 (by 11:59pm)
Submit via email to: Office@EdmondsDriftwoodPlayers.org
Student eligibility rules:
- Be a graduating high school senior or currently attending college
- Have a permanent residence (usually where their parents live) in Snohomish or King Counties
- Have demonstrated interest and consistent participation in the theatrical/technical arts and intend to pursue further education in theatre arts (performing or technical) in a college, university or technical school
- There is no limit on the number of years the student can apply during their college attendance
- Applicant name, current address, phone number, and e-mail address (If a minor, then parent/guardian name(s) and address(s) are also required)
- Name of your current school, and name of counselor/advisor
- Intended college/university/technical school for fall 2024
- A list/resume of shows (noting role or production position) in which you have participated
- A letter of recommendation from a drama teacher or another theatre mentor
- An essay of 300-500 words about your interest in theatre arts and what you plan to study
- A list of high school or college extracurricular activities, and any awards or honors received (if not already mentioned in your essay)
- Transcripts (unofficial are acceptable) of grades, including the 1st semester of senior year or latest quarter/semester of college
If your school or mentor would like to submit documents directly to EDP, that is acceptable as long as we receive them by the application deadline. We will not be able to follow-up with individuals regarding missing pieces of their application packets.
The Ralph Eaton Technical Theatre Scholarship was started in 2011 by the family of Ralph Eaton, who was a beloved, long-time volunteer and friend to many at the theatre. The AC & Norma Gehrig Memorial Scholarship was started in 2024 by Keith Gehrig to honor his parents. The Theatre Arts Scholarship is an EDP tradition since 1988.
Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based, non-profit community theatre with the mission to produce live theatre that entertains, enriches, and engages the community. Established in 1958, it is one of the oldest operating community theatres in Washington State.
