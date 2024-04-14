Continuing Education: Photography Series: Let there be Light

Light is at the heart of photography.





In order to create a successful image, you need proper lighting that determines not only brightness and darkness, but also tone, mood and the atmosphere with the vibrancy of color and luminosity on your subjects.





Learn about lighting types, characteristics, different applications and filters, and how to control the light in your photographs from professional photographer Juan Aguilera.





This class is also perfect for film students!



Dates: Tuesday 4/16/2024 - 5/14/2024

Times: 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Fee: $159.00 Register here



This class is part of Shoreline Community College's Continuing Education department. Classes are held on campus at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Building 1300, Room 1302.








