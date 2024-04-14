BEWARE: NE 185th from 5th to 8th NE across the freeway may be closed on Monday

NE 185th overpass on Saturday, April 13, 2024 showing the current traffic revisions.

Photo by Carl Dinse

By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





Do you read the classified notices in The Seattle Times? I don't.





Fortunately, I have readers who do and who sent me this notice of a two week closure of NE 185th from 5th to 8th NE (at the 185th Transit Center) - starting Monday





Published in The Seattle Times classified section Saturday, April 13, 2024

Text transcribed below

No one seems to know about it except the staffer who published the notice. My primary contact at Sound Transit wasn't aware of any closure notices. The City of Shoreline didn't publish any notices - and they just recently published information about other projects and closures. No one seems to know about it except the staffer who published the notice. My primary contact at Sound Transit wasn't aware of any closure notices. The City of Shoreline didn't publish any notices - and they just recently published information about other projects and closures.





Since it's a 24 hour line, I called the phone number in the notice and talked to a nice lady who told me that she couldn't find anything - and the calls she expects to field are complaints about bright lights and noise - not major closure announcements.





I also emailed the staffer whose name is in the notice, but he has a 9-5 M-F job and may get back to me on Monday.





As many of you know, 185th east of Aurora is a major commuter route to North City and Lake Forest Park - and soon to the Shoreline North / 185th Sound Transit Station. It is one of only three east - west roads in Shoreline, with 205th and 145th, both of which have their own construction issues.





185th has been challenging enough, with the constant road reconfigurations, but at least drivers with some patience were able to get across the freeway. A complete closure with no notice is a completely different scenario.





Text of notice:





City of Shoreline. 2 week closure of NE 185th Street for Restoration Work.

As early as Monday, April 15, but no sooner than 3 days after this posting Sound Transit will be performing a full closure NE 185th Street between 5th Ave NE and 8th Ave NE as part of the implementation of the new NE 185th Street road alignment. The work includes an updated roadway, curbs and roundabout. This closure will be in place as early as Monday, April 15 through Monday, April 29.

Pedestrian and bike access will be maintained. Local access to residences will be maintained during work. Follow posted signage for access and detours. If the work is delayed a new notice will be distributed.

Contact us:

Community Engagement:

c-jaybee.ragudo@soundtransit.org or 206-701-1469

After-hours construction: 888-298-2395







