Washington State Patrol Trooper struck and kiled by speeding vehicle on I-5 north of Marysville

Trooper Christopher M. Gadd, 27 years old and a two-year veteran of the Washington State Patrol, gave his life in service earlier this morning when he was struck and killed by a speeding vehicle on I-5 approximately one mile north of Marysville.

Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) are investigating a fatal crash in Marysville that resulted in the death of a Washington State Patrol trooper today.Just before 3am, on Saturday, March 2, 2024 north county deputies responded to a serious collision on I-5 southbound at 136th Street NE. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a Washington State Patrol trooper was struck by a vehicle and passed away at the scene.During the investigation, detectives determined the suspect vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on I-5 south, veered off the roadway and struck the rear end of the trooper’s vehicle that was parked on the right shoulder.After the initial collision, the suspect vehicle became disabled and a van traveling southbound collided with it. The driver of the van was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The five passengers in the van were not injured.The suspect remained at the scene and was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center for an evaluation following the collision. A blood search warrant was approved and administered.The suspect, a 32-year-old Lynnwood man, was arrested and transported to the Snohomish County Jail where he was booked for vehicular homicide.