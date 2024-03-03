Washington State Patrol Trooper struck and kiled by speeding vehicle on I-5 north of Marysville

Sunday, March 3, 2024

WSP Trooper Christopher M. Gadd,
died in the line of duty.
Photo courtesy WSP
Trooper Christopher M. Gadd, 27 years old and a two-year veteran of the Washington State Patrol, gave his life in service earlier this morning when he was struck and killed by a speeding vehicle on I-5 approximately one mile north of Marysville.

Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) are investigating a fatal crash in Marysville that resulted in the death of a Washington State Patrol trooper today.

Just before 3am, on Saturday, March 2, 2024 north county deputies responded to a serious collision on I-5 southbound at 136th Street NE. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a Washington State Patrol trooper was struck by a vehicle and passed away at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives determined the suspect vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on I-5 south, veered off the roadway and struck the rear end of the trooper’s vehicle that was parked on the right shoulder.

After the initial collision, the suspect vehicle became disabled and a van traveling southbound collided with it. The driver of the van was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The five passengers in the van were not injured.

The suspect remained at the scene and was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center for an evaluation following the collision. A blood search warrant was approved and administered.

The suspect, a 32-year-old Lynnwood man, was arrested and transported to the Snohomish County Jail where he was booked for vehicular homicide.


