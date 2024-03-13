Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool Spring Carnival and Auction

SHORENORTH COOPERATIVE PRESCHOOL

SPRING CARNIVAL & AUCTION

Online Auction bidding begins Wednesday March 20, 2024 at 9am

Free carnival on Saturday March 23, from 12 to 4pm





Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool invites the public to join our families for our annual Spring Carnival Event and Online Auction. Come with your kiddos to play pre-school friendly carnival games.





Every child gets to exchange the game tokens they win at each game for a new-to-them toy at our Toy Trade Up Booth.





The Carnival is FREE!

Online Auction





Wednesday-Saturday, prior to the Carnival, our online auction will occur. We've procured items from local businesses and our crafty community of families. There is something for everyone!

Online bidding starts at 9am on March 20 and closes at noon on March 23.

Auction Pick Up happens at the Carnival between 12-4pm.

Come for your items, stay for the fun!

Auction Items & Bidding Portal Details - COMING SOON.





Please enter through the back (West) parking lot.







