Shoreline Rotary to host speaker from TVW - "Washington's C-SPAN" at hybrid meeting March 20, 2024

Renee Radcliff Sinclair Did you know Washington has its own version of C-SPAN? Did you know Washington has its own version of C-SPAN?





Join Shoreline Rotary on Wednesday morning March 20, 2024 to learn more about Washington's public affairs network and the resources this private organization provides to the state of Washington and the world.





The meeting is hybrid - in-person in the Quiet Dining Room in Building 9000, the Pagoda Union Building at Shoreline Community College with coffee and donuts - and on Zoom. Arrive as early at 7am at the college. The Zoom link will open at 7:15am





The guest speaker is Renee Radcliff Sinclair, President and CEO of TVW who will talk about TVW: Your Lens on Washington State Government.





Driving and parking





Enter the Campus through the Main Gate off 16101 Greenwood Ave N . Parking is available in the Visitor, Staff, and Student Parking Lots to your immediate left as you pass the bus stop and turn up the hill. Parking passes are currently NOT required.

campus map here)





COVID guidelines





Although masks are now optional, our club policy is to encourage those who feel they need to continue to wear masks to do so, either inside or outside in groups.





ZOOM Instructions





Shoreline Rotary Club Meeting

Time: Zoom will open at 7:15am (you may receive a message to wait until the "host" signs on).









Or, you can enter the following Meeting ID and you will be asked to enter the Passcode.





Meeting ID: 896 9854 5411

Passcode: 255516





Or you can call in on your phone and follow the instructions for entering the Meeting ID and Passcode:

+1 253 215 8782 US - local





Host Clarita Bhat

425-418-2956



