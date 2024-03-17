Echo Lake Neighborhood hosts Shoreline Parks Manager Nick Borer Tuesday on Zoom

The March meeting of the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) will focus on parks and green spaces.





Guest speaker Nick Borer, Shoreline's Parks, Fleet, and Facilities Manager, will update us on activities in his department and speak on topics that the ELNA board submitted to him.





ELNA members will talk about current projects in Shoreline Park, Echo Lake, Densmore Pathway, Midvale Gardens, and introduce the new BioBlitz project.





The meeting is Tuesday, March 19, 2024 from 7-9pm on Zoom (only).



