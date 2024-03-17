Echo Lake Neighborhood hosts Shoreline Parks Manager Nick Borer Tuesday on Zoom

Sunday, March 17, 2024

The March meeting of the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) will focus on parks and green spaces. 

Guest speaker Nick Borer, Shoreline's Parks, Fleet, and Facilities Manager, will update us on activities in his department and speak on topics that the ELNA board submitted to him.

ELNA members will talk about current projects in Shoreline Park, Echo Lake, Densmore Pathway, Midvale Gardens, and introduce the new BioBlitz project.

The meeting is Tuesday, March 19, 2024 from 7-9pm on Zoom (only).

Posted by DKH at 5:19 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  