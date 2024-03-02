Shoreline police officer takes new assignment at Sound Transit

Officer Fenton has been a beacon of positivity and warmth in our department during his 5 years in Shoreline. His friendly nature and approachable demeanor have made him a trusted colleague and well-respected member of this community.





Not only is officer Fenton kind-hearted, but he is also incredibly intelligent and has a sharp mind for problem-solving. We know that he will take these amazing qualities and his genuine desire to help others to his new role at Sound Transit!









Join us in congratulating Officer Fenton in this exciting new adventure! We wish you the best Officer Fenton, we are proud of you, and hope you return to us one day, bringing your expertise and experience back to our community.









As a second-generation law enforcement officer, he witnessed firsthand the importance of public safety and the impact this profession has on the lives of others.