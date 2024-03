Continuing Sunday, March 3, Sound Transit will be performing waterline work causing nighttime lane restrictions on both eastbound and westbound NE 145th St (WA-523) from 3rd Ave NE to 8th Ave NE.





The street will be restricted just east of 5th Ave NE on NE 145th St.





This work will be performed at night to minimize traffic and community disruptions.





Have an after-hours construction concern? Call the 24-hour hotline: 888-298-2395