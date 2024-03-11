Senior Property Tax Exemption presentation by King County Assessor John Wilson Wednesday 3pm March 13, 2024 at Senior Activity Center

Monday, March 11, 2024

King County Assessor John Wilson will be at the
Senior Activity Center Wednesday to explain changes
to the property tax exemptions for senior and 
disabled person. Photo courtesy King County
An informative, free session on the King County Senior and Disabled Persons property tax exemption program with John Wilson, King County Assessor will be held at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 from 3 - 3:45pm.

Learn about the Senior Property Tax Exemption: 
  • What it is and how it benefits eligible seniors.
  • Stay informed on recent changes to the exemption.
  • Discover how to qualify and apply for this valuable tax relief.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain insights directly from the expert, John Wilson! Whether you’re a senior or assisting a loved one, this session is essential for understanding the benefits available.

Call or email the senior center today to RSVP [RSVP not necessary to attend, it just helps prepare for the event}
The Senior Activity Center is located in the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155. Free parking in the south lot in front of the building.


