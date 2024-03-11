Senior Property Tax Exemption presentation by King County Assessor John Wilson Wednesday 3pm March 13, 2024 at Senior Activity Center





Learn about the Senior Property Tax Exemption:

What it is and how it benefits eligible seniors.

Stay informed on recent changes to the exemption.

Discover how to qualify and apply for this valuable tax relief.



Don’t miss this opportunity to gain insights directly from the expert, John Wilson! Whether you’re a senior or assisting a loved one, this session is essential for understanding the benefits available.



Call or email the senior center today to RSVP [RSVP not necessary to attend, it just helps prepare for the event}