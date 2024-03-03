Rotary District 5030 to hold Lithium-Ion battery recycling collection event on April 20, 2024
Sunday, March 3, 2024
If materials are recovered from old products, society’s reliance on newly mined materials is significantly reduced.
Rotary District 5030 of the Greater Seattle area is holding an Electronics Waste Recycling Event for disposal of lithium-ion batteries and devices that contain them.
When:
April 20, 2024 from 10:00am to 3:00pm
Where:
Town Center at Lake Forest Park
17171 Bothell Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Popular items to bring:
- Cell phones
- Electric toothbrushes
- Laptops
- Power tool batteries
- Tablets
- Wireless headphones
- Any other rechargeable device with a lithium-ion battery
