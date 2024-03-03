Rotary District 5030 to hold Lithium-Ion battery recycling collection event on April 20, 2024

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Since 2022, Rotary clubs across the United States have been collaborating with Redwood Materials, the first U.S.-based battery recycling plant, to host collection drives yielding tens of thousands of pounds of cell phones, laptops, power drills, electric toothbrushes, and other rechargeable electronics. 

If materials are recovered from old products, society’s reliance on newly mined materials is significantly reduced.

Rotary District 5030 of the Greater Seattle area is holding an Electronics Waste Recycling Event for disposal of lithium-ion batteries and devices that contain them.

When:
April 20, 2024 from 10:00am to 3:00pm

Where:
Town Center at Lake Forest Park
17171 Bothell Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Popular items to bring:
  • Cell phones
  • Electric toothbrushes
  • Laptops
  • Power tool batteries
  • Tablets
  • Wireless headphones
  • Any other rechargeable device with a lithium-ion battery
You may bring the entire item if it's difficult to remove the battery. Before dropping off personal devices, be sure to delete your data


Posted by DKH at 3:12 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  