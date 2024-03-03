Rotary District 5030 to hold Lithium-Ion battery recycling collection event on April 20, 2024

Since 2022, Rotary clubs across the United States have been collaborating with Redwood Materials, the first U.S.-based battery recycling plant, to host collection drives yielding tens of thousands of pounds of cell phones, laptops, power drills, electric toothbrushes, and other rechargeable electronics.





If materials are recovered from old products, society’s reliance on newly mined materials is significantly reduced.



Rotary District 5030 of the Greater Seattle area is holding an Electronics Waste Recycling Event for disposal of lithium-ion batteries and devices that contain them.



When:

April 20, 2024 from 10:00am to 3:00pm



Where:

Town Center at Lake Forest Park

17171 Bothell Way NE

Lake Forest Park, WA 98155



Popular items to bring: