Op-Ed: 1933 Frances Perkins is the first woman to hold a Cabinet post as Labor Secretary

On this day in 1933, Frances Perkins shattered barriers and blazed trails by becoming the first woman to hold a Cabinet post as the Labor Secretary.



As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, let us also reflect on its enduring significance.





Frances Perkins' legacy serves as a beacon of inspiration, reminding us of the importance of empowering our daughters to dream big and reach for the stars.





We must cultivate a culture where women are encouraged to pursue leadership roles across diverse fields, whether it be in science, literature, business, governance, or any other realm of human endeavor.



In honoring Frances Perkins, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering a future where gender equality is not just a dream but a reality.





Let us continue to champion and support the aspirations of our daughters, nurturing them to become the next generation of leaders who will shape a brighter and more inclusive world for all.







This milestone not only marked a significant step forward for gender equality but also placed her as the first woman in the succession order for the Presidency, symbolizing the endless possibilities when we break down societal barriers.