Here Comes the Train! Sound Transit update at CityLearn - in person and on Zoom Wednesday March 13, 2024

Monday, March 11, 2024

Photo courtesy Sound Transit
Sound Transit Update
Wednesday, March 13, 2024 from 7 - 8:30 pm

In-person in Council Chambers at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
or online on Zoom

After many years of planning, two light rail stations open in Shoreline in 2024. What can residents expect in these last months of construction and testing?
 
City of Shoreline staff Juniper Nammi, Lynnwood Link Extension Light Rail Project Manager, is joined by a representative from Sound Transit to share project updates and answer questions.

Test run through Shoreline at NE 195th overpass
Photo by Steve Treseler

Also on the agenda: Walk, Ride, and Roll thru Shoreline

The State of Washington enacted the Commute Trip Reduction (CTR) Law in 1991 to encourage less fuel-consumption, less congestion, and more breathable air. 

It is time for the City to update its CTR Plan. City staff will explain the overall program with goals to encourage fewer “drive-alone” trips. 

Find out how you can be an instrumental part of this plan update and provide feedback on this as well as specific programs such as scooter/bike-share, shared-use mobility hubs, and EV car share all of which will be coming soon to Shoreline.


