Shoreline's Team Pronto excels at robotics competition in Auburn WA

Team Pronto at Pacific Northwest Auburn competition

Photo courtesy Team Pronto By Veronica Cook By Veronica Cook





Team Pronto, the distinguished Robotics Team representing Shoreline, made waves with their stellar performance at the recent competition hosted at Auburn High School. Demonstrating exceptional skill and teamwork, they emerged as the Captain of the #1 alliance after completing rigorous qualification matches.

The formidable drive team, comprised of talented students from Shorecrest and Shorewood including Ben Feinberg, Rhys Alderton, Joaquin Cordova, Garrett Jordan, Alex Stege, and Anthony Ung, showcased unwavering determination and precision throughout the event.



Noteworthy was the strategic alliance forged by our Scouting Captain, Kirill Huizenga, uniting Team CPR from Cedar Park Christian School and Team Aldernating Current from Shelton School District. Together, these three teams navigated unforeseen challenges with grace and resilience.



Despite an initial setback in the first match, Team Pronto rallied admirably, ultimately clinching victory at the Pacific Northwest District Event. This impressive feat secured not only the Championship Banner but also earned them the esteemed Autonomous Award for their exceptional and consistent robot programming.





See the video of the final competition that won the event for Team Pronto



Acknowledging the collective effort of all 30 dedicated students, it was their unwavering teamwork and embodiment of Gracious Professionalism that garnered accolades throughout the competition.



Looking ahead, the team stands on the brink of qualifying for the World Championship Competition in Houston, a milestone made possible by the tireless dedication of its members. However, the financial implications of such an endeavor, estimated at $100,000, pose a significant challenge.

To support Team Pronto in their remarkable journey and ensure continued success, interested parties are invited to contribute to the Shoreline Robotics Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering Robotics Teams and fostering STEM education in Shoreline.




