Concert at St. Dunstan's: Reflection, Celebration and Rebirth

Concert at St. Dunstan's Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 3pm

Reflection, Celebration and Rebirth

Michelle Huang and Erin Wight, a Seattle-based piano and viola duo, will present a special concert for a time of transition, as we move out of Winter and into the promise of Spring.Featuring a musical collaboration with organist Susanna Valleau, they will weave together perspectives and traditions from around the world, including works of Liszt, Gabriela Lena Frank, Adolphus Hailstork, and Ming-Hsiu Yen.Suggested donation $20 adults, $5 students. Ortloff pipe organ.More information and RSVP at Concert Series – St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church (sdchp.org)