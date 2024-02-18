Concert at St. Dunstan's: Reflection, Celebration and Rebirth

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Concert at St. Dunstan's Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 3pm

Reflection, Celebration and Rebirth

Michelle Huang and Erin Wight, a Seattle-based piano and viola duo, will present a special concert for a time of transition, as we move out of Winter and into the promise of Spring.

Featuring a musical collaboration with organist Susanna Valleau, they will weave together perspectives and traditions from around the world, including works of Liszt, Gabriela Lena Frank, Adolphus Hailstork, and Ming-Hsiu Yen.

St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church 722 N. 145th St. Shoreline, WA 98133.

Suggested donation $20 adults, $5 students. Ortloff pipe organ.

More information and RSVP at Concert Series – St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church (sdchp.org)


