Concert at St. Dunstan's: Reflection, Celebration and Rebirth
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Michelle Huang and Erin Wight, a Seattle-based piano and viola duo, will present a special concert for a time of transition, as we move out of Winter and into the promise of Spring.
Featuring a musical collaboration with organist Susanna Valleau, they will weave together perspectives and traditions from around the world, including works of Liszt, Gabriela Lena Frank, Adolphus Hailstork, and Ming-Hsiu Yen.
St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church 722 N. 145th St. Shoreline, WA 98133.
Suggested donation $20 adults, $5 students. Ortloff pipe organ.
More information and RSVP at Concert Series – St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church (sdchp.org)
0 comments:
Post a Comment