View the last two films shot at Highland Ice Arena

Two Short Films "Seward" and "Melting Memories" will be screened on January 20, 2024 from 4pm to 6pm.Join us for an exciting film screening at the Shoreline Community College theatre, located on Greenwood Ave N in Shoreline WA, USA. This in-person event is your chance to catch the last two films shot at Highland Ice Arena. Grab your popcorn and join us for a memorable evening of entertainment.